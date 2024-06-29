Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 63,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

