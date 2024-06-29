Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 63,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $31.70.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
