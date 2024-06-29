Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Price Performance

ODDS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.59. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $863,600.00, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of -1.41. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

