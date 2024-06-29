Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Increased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,071,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $54.49. 1,721,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

