Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CAFG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 17,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0296 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

