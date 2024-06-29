Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Down 88.1% in June

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 5,806,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 237.5 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

PCFBF remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

