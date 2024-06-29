Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Up 0.5%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 2,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Pacific Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Increases Dividend

About Pacific Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.40%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

