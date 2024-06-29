Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Up 0.5%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 2,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.
Pacific Financial Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.
Pacific Financial Increases Dividend
About Pacific Financial
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
