Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.92. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 60,298 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTN

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.