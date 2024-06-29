Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 220.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $2,312,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $339.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.06 and its 200-day moving average is $307.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

Get Our Latest Report on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.