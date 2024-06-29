ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 59,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ParaZero Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.68% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ParaZero Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ParaZero Technologies stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. ParaZero Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

