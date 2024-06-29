Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $723,446.56

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $121.35 million and $723,446.56 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001446 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 121,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

