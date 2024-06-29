PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Trimmed by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,278,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,036,051. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

