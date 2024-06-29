PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Insider Michelle L. Mellion Sells 9,260 Shares

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $168,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 500 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $9,020.00.

Shares of PEPG stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. PepGen Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $517.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.76.

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PepGen by 18.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepGen by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PepGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 178,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

