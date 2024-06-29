Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CATX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of CATX stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori A. Woods purchased 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 10,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,956.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori A. Woods purchased 4,587 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,814 shares of company stock worth $385,487 in the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

