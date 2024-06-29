Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.98. 33,189,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,031,364. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.