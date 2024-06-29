PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Up 164.1% in June

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, an increase of 164.1% from the May 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 264,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,867. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

