Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 6,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. Pharming Group has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $16.71.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

