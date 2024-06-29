Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group Stock Up 6.2 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 6,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. Pharming Group has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $16.71.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

See Also

