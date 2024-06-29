Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

