Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Jun 29th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

