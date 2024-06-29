Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.27. 414,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
