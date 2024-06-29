Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB remained flat at $29.70 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,894,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

