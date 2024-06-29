Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $890,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.14. 409,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,613. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

