Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 198,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.31. 4,760,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

