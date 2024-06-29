Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 1,509 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,250,000. Regimen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

