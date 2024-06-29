Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,299,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,728. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

