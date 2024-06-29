Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $74.89. 699,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,593. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

