Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,283,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $113.46. 267,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

