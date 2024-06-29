Piper Sandler Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Underweight

Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APTV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.08.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Stock Up 2.1 %

APTV opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 112,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Aptiv by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,426,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.