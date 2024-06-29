Pollux Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11.32 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $11.32 million and $188,259.09 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,553,237 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,553,577 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,549,135.448126 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.2899038 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $203,983.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

