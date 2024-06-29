Polymesh Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.89 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $149.14 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,064,021,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

