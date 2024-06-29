Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pop Culture Group Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPOP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 136,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,096. Pop Culture Group has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Get Pop Culture Group alerts:

About Pop Culture Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.