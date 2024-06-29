Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading Down 1.1%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €41.98 ($45.14) and last traded at €42.21 ($45.39). 785,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.70 ($45.91).

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.57.

About Porsche Automobil

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.