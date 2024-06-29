Preformed Line Products (PLPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $104.96 and a 12-month high of $184.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $612.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

