PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.58

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.58 and traded as high as $111.62. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $111.62, with a volume of 434 shares changing hands.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $189.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.60.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at PrimeEnergy Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $336,833.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,178.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 3,368 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $336,833.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,827 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,178.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,101,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

