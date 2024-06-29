Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $24.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Adam Boehler acquired 277,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,488,226.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares in the company, valued at $88,752,295.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 293,235 shares of company stock worth $4,745,481 and sold 49,390 shares worth $897,700. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA opened at $17.38 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.07 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

