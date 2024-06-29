ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3416 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance
Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. 10,186 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.
ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile
