ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,593 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. 53,901,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,940,441. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

