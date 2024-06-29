Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PVCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.22.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.