Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PVCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

