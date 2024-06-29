Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Shares of Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares.

Providence Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £34.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.25.

About Providence Resources

(Get Free Report)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.