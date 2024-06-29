Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Shares of Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares.
Providence Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £34.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.25.
About Providence Resources
Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Articles
