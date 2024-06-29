PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 9,007.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.7 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Friday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
