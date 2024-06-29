Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.14 and traded as high as C$2.42. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 2,365 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$127.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.71.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of C$8.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0433121 earnings per share for the current year.
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.
