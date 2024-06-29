Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.14 and traded as high as C$2.42. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 2,365 shares trading hands.

Pulse Seismic Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$127.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of C$8.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0433121 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

Featured Stories

