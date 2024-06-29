PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at TD Cowen

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $974.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
