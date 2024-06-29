Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Raised by Analyst

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

BHC stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

