Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Lifted by Zacks Research

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

CW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CW opened at $270.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.26. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $177.74 and a 12 month high of $286.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.