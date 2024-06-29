Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.95 EPS.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.98 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 686.52%.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.