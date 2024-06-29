Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.98 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 686.52%.

BHC opened at C$9.54 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$8.32 and a 1-year high of C$15.43. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

