QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Up 3,100.0% in June

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

Shares of QNTQY stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

