Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $59.74 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00009806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $59.74 million and approximately $6,479.99 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 5.97118718 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,437.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

