Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Stock Price Down 3%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.14. 5,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Rakuten Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.