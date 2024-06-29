Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of METCB. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ METCB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.86. 276,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

