Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.10. Approximately 3,523,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,346,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,691,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,490,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 706,600 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

