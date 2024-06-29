Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Short Interest Down 37.9% in June

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Reborn Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Reborn Coffee stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. 89,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,822. Reborn Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 182.98% and a negative net margin of 67.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

