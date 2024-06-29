Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Increased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,971 shares of company stock worth $61,217,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,051.03. The stock had a trading volume of 750,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,667. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $688.52 and a 52 week high of $1,081.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $984.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $950.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

